Citadel Blue Carpet: Citadel, the highly anticipated series, has taken the world by storm with its electrifying promo. The sizzling chemistry between lead actors Priyanka Chopra and Richard Madden has left fans intrigued and wanting more. In a recent interaction with the desi paparazzi, the co-stars were a delight to watch as they laughed and joked around, displaying their great camaraderie. Madden's admiration for Chopra was evident as he praised her as a phenomenal actor and dancer. The two started off in the showbiz industry with humble beginnings and have now become co-stars goals. Madden even held Chopra's hand as she gracefully navigated the blue carpet in a stunning voluminous gown. He also expressed his excitement at the prospect of working with her in the Marvel universe. Fans cannot wait to see the magic that these two stars will create on screen in Citadel. Watch Entertainment Videos.