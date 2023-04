The Citadel blue carpet event was graced by stars like Varun Dhawan, Nora Fatehi, Mohit Raina, Aditi Rao Hydari, and Patralekhaa, making it a star-studded affair. Watch Entertainment Videos.



Bollywood Stars At Citadel Blue Carpet: The hype surrounding the upcoming series, Citadel, has been largely attributed to the palpable chemistry between lead actors Priyanka Chopra and Richard Madden. However, the show's star-studded blue carpet event saw the likes of Nora Fatehi, Varun Dhawan, Mohit Raina, Aditi Rao Hydari, and Patralekhaa in attendance as well. Varun Dhawan, who is set to play a top spy in the Indian universe of Citadel, arrived in a kitschy blue jacket while Samantha Ruth Prabhu, his co-star, is currently filming in Serbia. Shweta Tripathi, Anubhav Singh Bassi, and Sayani Gupta were also spotted at the event.