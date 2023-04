OTT platforms are gaining popularity due to the closure or limited capacity of cinemas. The upcoming release of Ved and Citadel on OTT has increased anticipation for their release. Watch Vides.

What to Watch This Weekend: The entertainment industry is constantly evolving, and in recent times, there has been a surge in the popularity of OTT platforms. With cinemas being shut down or operating at limited capacity due to the pandemic, more people are turning to online streaming services to watch movies and TV shows. This trend is evident with the upcoming release of Ritesh and Genelia's movie Ved, which is a Marathi romantic drama film set to release on OTT platforms. In addition to this, Priyanka Chopra's movie Citadel has been making headlines, and the anticipation surrounding its release on OTT platforms is high. With more and more high-quality content being produced exclusively for online streaming platforms, it's no wonder that the craze for OTT is increasing by the day. Watch Entertainment Videos.