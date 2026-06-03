Cocktail 2 Trailer Review: Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon and Rashmika bring fresh energy to this modern romance [Video]

The trailer of Cocktail 2 offers a lively glimpse into a modern-day romance filled with love, confusion and complicated relationships. Directed by Homi Adajania, the film serves as a spiritual successor to the 2012 hit Cocktail while introducing a fresh story and new characters.

The much awaited trailer of *Cocktail 2* offers a lively glimpse into a modern-day romance filled with love, confusion and complicated relationships. Directed by Homi Adajania, the film serves as a spiritual successor to the 2012 hit *Cocktail* while introducing a fresh story and new characters. Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon and Rashmika Mandanna lead the narrative, which revolves around an unconventional love triangle that tests emotions and friendships. Packed with vibrant visuals, witty moments and romantic drama, the trailer hints at an entertaining mix of humour and heartbreak. With its youthful energy and contemporary setting, *Cocktail 2* promises an engaging theatrical experience.