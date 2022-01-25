CONFIRMED: Mouni Roy confirms her wedding news, as she thanks Paparazzi for congratulating her

Reportedly Mouni Roy is all set to tie the knot with Dubai-based Businessman Suraj Nambiar, she confirms the news as she thanks the paparazzi for congratulating her.
Mouni Roy:After weeks of speculation on her wedding, actress Mouni Roy finally confirms, as she thanks the media for congratulation her for marriage. Reportedly Naagin fame is all set to tie the knot with her long-time boyfriend and Dubai-based Businessman Suraj Nambiar in Goa on the 27th of January, 2022. Watch this video to know more.