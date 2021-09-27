videos

Watch Next

Videos

Nikki Tamboli Opens Up On Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 11 And More, Watch Video

Videos

EXCLUSIVE Surbhi Jyoti : 10 Interesting Facts We Bet You Didn't Know About Naagin Fame Surbhi Jyoti, Watch Video

Videos

Khatron Ke Khiladi Season11 : Who Will Win ? Have A Look At What Contestants Have To Say On Finale Of KKK 11

Videos

OMG! Sunny Leone Is Looking Beautiful In A Green Satin Saree, Sonakshi Sinha, Randeep Hooda Spotted As Well: Watch Out

Confirmed: Uttaran Fame Tina Datta Will Not Be A Part Of Bigg Boss 15, Tamannaah Bhatia And Others Spotted : Watch Out

Actress Tina Datta's name was also visible in the tentative list of contestants of Bigg Boss 15

Satakshi Singh   |    September 27, 2021 10:46 AM IST

Watch Out: Bigg Boss 15 is finally going to return to TV screens from October 2, so people are eagerly waiting for the final list of contestants. Actress Tina Datta's name was also visible in the tentative list of contestants of Bigg Boss 15, according to reports, Tina could enter Bigg Boss this year, but now her reaction has come, watch the video. Tamannaah Bhatia, Gauri Khan, and others were also spotted.

Latest videos

Entertainment Videos see all

Trailers & Promos see all

Reviews see all

Interviews see all

Songs see all