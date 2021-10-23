videos

Watch Next

Entertainment News

Urfi Javed spotted at the airport in a tiny tube top and loose pants; fans call her Rakhi Sawant 2.0 – watch video

Entertainment News

‘Indian Met Gala’ After unbuttoned pants, Urfi Javed now gets trolled for going backless – watch video

Entertainment News

Bigg Boss OTT contestant Ufri Javed trolled for keeping her pant button open; ‘Button tut gaya,’ comments netizen – watch video

Entertainment News

Bigg Boss OTT's Urfi Javed gets trolled again for her 'cheap', 'disastrous' clothes - Watch

OMG! Controversy Queen Urfi Javed Looks Gorgeous In Purple Side Slid Dress, Snapped In Juhu| Exclusive Video

Urfi Javed recently snapped in Juhu. She was seen wearing a purple satin side slit dress. Urfi was seen experimenting with her dress in the past as well, no doubt she was looking beautiful.

Satakshi Singh   |    October 23, 2021 9:00 AM IST

Urfi Javed: Bigg Boss OTT Contestant Urfi Javed is an Indian television actress, the actress appeared on the Bigg Boss OTT platform hosted by Karan Johar. Urfi Javed recently snapped in Juhu. She was seen wearing a purple satin side slit dress. Urfi was seen experimenting with her dress in the past as well, no doubt she was looking beautiful.

Latest videos

Entertainment Videos see all

Trailers & Promos see all

Reviews see all

Interviews see all

Songs see all