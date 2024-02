Bollywood actress Nora Fatehi looks beautiful in red.

Nora Fatehi's name is included in the list of talented actresses of Bollywood. The actress is in the headlines not only for her excellent dance but also for her fashion and fitness. Nora Fatehi was recently spotted at the screening of the film Crakk. The actress was spotted in a red saree. Nora was looking very beautiful in a red saree. Well, this is not the first time that the actress has been in the news for her fashion. Even before this, she has often been in the limelight for her fashion. Nora is often spotted on the sets of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11 and always surprises everyone with her looks. Nora Fatehi often remains in the headlines due to her personal and professional life. Nora is also very active on social media and is often seen sharing her photos and videos. For more information please watch the video.