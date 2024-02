Crakk stars Vidyut Jammwal, Nora Fatehi, Arjun Rampal and Amy Jackson. Watch the video to know more.

Nora shares her insights and experiences of collaborating with the talented actor Vidyut Jammwal. Nora Fatehi, known for her incredible dance moves and magnetic screen presence, opens up about the incredible chemistry and camaraderie she shared with Vidyut Jammwal during their collaboration. She delves into the process of working on their project, highlighting the challenges and rewards that came with it. Crakk - Jeethegaa Toh Jiyegaa! is an upcoming 2024 Indian Hindi-language sports action film co-written and directed by Aditya Datt and produced by Vidyut Jammwal under Action Hero Films. It stars Vidyut Jammwal, Nora Fatehi, Arjun Rampal, and Amy Jackson. It is billed as the first-ever extreme sports action film in India.