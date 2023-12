Abhishek Chauhan Exclusive Interview: Actor Abhishek Chauhan has made his special identity in the world of OTT. 'Asur 2' has ...

Abhishek Chauhan Exclusive Interview: Actor Abhishek Chauhan has made his special identity in the world of OTT. 'Asur 2' has given Abhishek special popularity among the people. Apart from this, he has also appeared in many shows and films. Abhishek Chauhan has also been liked a lot by the fans for the web show 'Cubicles', the third season of which is all set to release. Recently, Abhishek Chauhan had an exclusive conversation with BollywoodLife. In this interview, Abhishek has openly talked about the changes happening in his new web show 'Cubicles 3'. Abhishek Chauhan has told that a lot is different in this season. Also, which actor is he closely associated with? He has also told this to the fans.

​