Recently, social media influencer and actor Hema Sharma popularly known as viral bhabhi who had worked in Khan's home production Dabangg 3, has alleged that she was manhandled by Khan's bouncers . To know watch the video.

Recently, social media influencer and actor Hema Sharma—popularly known as viral bhabhi—who had worked in Khan's home production Dabangg 3, has alleged that she was manhandled by Khan's bouncers in.

In an interview, the actor stated that she did everything in her capacity to work in 2019's Dabangg 3 just because she wanted to meet superstar Khan.Sharma, expressing her frustration, claimed that although Khan was not present at the spot where the incident unfolded, he was in the vicinity.She also stated by saying that he could have intervened and handled the situation , but he was nowhere to be seen .