Dadasaheb Phalke Awards 2022: Ranveer Singh bags best actor award, Pushpa becomes best film of the year- Watch full list of winners

Bollywood TV stars like Ranveer Singh, Kriti Sanon, Lara Dutta, Aayush Sharma and Sidharht Malhotra were honored at the event. Ranveer Singh bagged the best actor award, while Pushpa turned out to be the best film of the year.

Satakshi Singh   |    February 21, 2022 8:41 PM IST

Dadasaheb Phalke Awards 2022: The 68th Dadasaheb Phalke Awards took place at Mumbai's Taj Lands End on 20th February. The event was a star-studded one as a lot of Bollywood stars and TV celebrities like Lara Dutta, Sanya Malhotra, Asha Parekh, Lucky Ali and others showed up. Bollywood TV stars like Ranveer Singh, Kriti Sanon, Lara Dutta, Aayush Sharma, and Sidharth Malhotra were honored at the event. Ranveer Singh bagged the best actor award, while Pushpa turned out to be the best film of the year. The critic's best award was presented to Sidharth Malhotra for Shershaah. Check out our latest video to know who came out as the winners.

