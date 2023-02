Bollywood's new mommy Alia Bhatt and Hindi cinema's evergreen actress Rekha. The bonding of both the stars on this event attracted a lot of attention on social media.

Dadasaheb Phalke Awards 2023: Recently, the most prestigious award of Indian cinema 'Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival' was organized in Mumbai. Bollywood veteran stars reached in this event. Many celebrities including Anupam Kher to 'Kantara' actor-director Rishabh Shetty, TV queen Rashmi Desai, Varun Dhawan made their presence felt at the event. However, the evening was made even more spectacular by Bollywood's new mommy Alia Bhatt and Hindi cinema's evergreen actress Rekha. The bonding of both the stars on this event attracted a lot of attention on social media.