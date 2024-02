Shah Rukh Khan won the Best Actor Award for 'Jawan' at the Dadasaheb Phalke Awards 2024, watch the video to know more.

Dadasaheb Phalke Awards 2024: Shah Rukh Khan and Rani Mukherji stole the show by twinning in black. They looked absolutely stunning together. Netizens are going crazy over this jodi and can't get enough of their chemistry. They have shared the screen in movies like "Kuch Kuch Hota Hai," "Chalte Chalte," and "Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna," and their on-screen pairing has always been loved by the audience. Shah Rukh Khan won the Best Actor Award for 'Jawan' at the Dadasaheb Phalke Awards 2024. Upon receiving it, the superstar delivered a moving speech where he dedicated his win to his co-actors. Shah Rukh Khan received Best Actor Award for his film 'Jawan'.