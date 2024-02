Kareena Kapoor Khan looked like a royal Indian princess in a golden sharara dress. She grabbed all the attention with her pretty looks.

Shahid Kapoor arrived for the prestigious award ceremony in an all black look, Kareena Kapoor Khan looked like a royal Indian princess in a golden sharara dress. She grabbed all the attention with her pretty looks. Shahid Kapoor is a talented actor known for his versatile performances in movies like "Jab We Met," "Haider," and "Udta Punjab." He has won several awards for his acting skills and is admired for his dedication to his craft. Kareena Kapoor Khan, on the other hand, is a renowned actress who has delivered some memorable performances in films like "Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham," "Jab We Met," and "Veere Di Wedding." She is known for her beauty, grace, and powerful screen presence. Both Shahid and Kareena have made significant contributions to the Indian film industry and continue to entertain audiences with their talent.