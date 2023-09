Fans are going wild over the inside visuals of the epic birthday bash. Get glimpses of this spectacular celebration through the exclusive inside visuals.

Shiv Thakare's birthday celebration was a star-studded affair, with celebrities like Daisy Shah and Jiya Shankar making a stylish appearance that left everyone in awe. The event was a glamorous affair, filled with glitz and glamour. Daisy Shah turned heads with her stunning outfit, exuding elegance and charm. Jiya Shankar also made heads turn with her fashionable ensemble, showcasing her impeccable sense of style. The inside visuals of the event captured the excitement and energy of the night, as the celebrities mingled, danced, and enjoyed the festivities. Fans were treated to a glimpse of the extravagant affair, witnessing the magic and grandeur of Shiv Thakare's birthday celebration. It was a night filled with laughter, joy, and unforgettable memories. The event showcased the perfect blend of fashion, entertainment, and celebration, making it a truly memorable occasion. Watch the inside visuals to immerse yourself in the glitz and glamour of Shiv Thakare's birthday bash.