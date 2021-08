View this post on Instagram A post shared by Թɾίψα ʍαψմɾί✨????????? (@sidnaaz_lovelove)

Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill were the special guests on dance reality show Dance Deewane 4. They made sure to grab eyeballs with their amazing chemistry. As they sat on special chairs/thrones, Shehnaaz Gill suffered a zombie attack. A contestant who pulled off an act of a zombie scared Shehnaaz and she literally fell from the seat. However, Sidharth Shukla made sure to hold her with both hands. Watch the video to see their cool chemistry. Also Read - Dance Deewane 3 PROMO: Shehnaaz Gill tells Madhuri Dixit Nene that Sidharth Shukla is close to her 'ideal man' leaving the hunk speechless — watch video