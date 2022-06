A new clip from Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash's episode of Dance Deewane Juniors has made its way to the internet. The video shows the host Karan Kundrra calling his ladylove Tejasswi Prakash as Tejasswi Kundrra. They are not married yet but he sure seems to be pretty eager to get married to the love of his life. As he called her Tejasswi Prakash, she blushed and sweetly hit on his arm. Fans of TejRan are going all gaga over this video. A comment on the video read, "Yeh pehli ladki hey jisko kundraa banane ke liye Harare kundrra utavle ho rahe hey ..pat your back girl u are different." Check out the video above. Also Read - Imtiaz Ali Birthday: Anushka Sharma to Ranbir Kapoor; 4 A-list Bollywood stars who rejected director's films for shocking reasons