Karan Kundrra touches Neetu Kapoor's feet; fans can't stop admiring their bond [Watch Video]

Karan Kundrra and Neetu Kapoor's bond is something that is being loved by fans, especially on the sets of Dance Deewane Juniors. And now this video of Karan touching Neetu's feet is winning hearts and their fans cannot stop admiring their beautiful bond. As the video is going VIRAL, fans are showering love on it. One user wrote " Love Karan and neetujis bond". Another user commented, " Karan from being shy on the first day to hugging Neetu ma'am now !! He wins hearts wherever he goes" Well, we cannot agree more on this. Karan is right now one of the most loved celebrities in the television industry and all thanks to his stint in Bigg Boss 15.