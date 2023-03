Nani's movie Dasara was released today. It has been compared to Allu Arjun's hit film Pushpa in the past. Here's how the star reacted to the same.

Nani's film Dasara was released today. The movie seems to be about one man going up from a small village named Veerlapally. In an interview with Bollywood Life, the star opened up about the movie being compared to Allu Arjun's blockbuster movie Pushpa. He gave a very witty response to the same. About Dasara, it is all about Nani playing Dharani who seems to cause chaos in the community whenever he gets drunk. The backdrop of the film is of a coal mine. Since the teaser of Dara came out, fans are having a lot of expectations from Nani's movie. The actor will be seen with Keerthy Suresh for the second time.