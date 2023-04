Dasara actor Nani spoke in an exclusive interview with Bollywood Life, about type of content that needs investment after the success of RRR.

Dasara star Nani opened up about SS Rajamouli's RRR creating a mark internationally. The actor spoke in detail about the type of investment he would like to do in content as a producer. Watch the exclusive video related to the same right here. The star is celebrating the glory of Dasara which is his first pan-India movie. The story is set in village in Singareni Coal Mines back in Telangana's Peddapalli district. The film is released in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi. The film has been making noise at the box office with success. It has garnered praise because of the visuals, story line and powerpacked performances by the lead stars.