Nani's next offering Dasara is all set to release on March 30. The star will be seen with Keerthy Suresh and the backdrop is set near Singareni coal mines near Godavarikhani, Kerala. In an exclusive interview with Bollywood Life, the actor opened up about working with the talented Keerthy Suresh in the movie. She is playing the character of Vennela in the movie. Watch the exclusive video interview here to know more about the same. The film has been directed by Srikanth Odela. The music of the movie has been given by Santhosh Narayanan while it is produced by Sri Lakshmi Venkateswara Cinemas. The movie is set to release in Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam and Hindi.