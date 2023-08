Dayaben is a very well-known character and is adored by fans of all ages. Her unique way of speaking and infectious laughter have made her a fan favorite.

One of the most popular sitcoms on Indian television, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is back in the news and this time it's for a lead character's return to the show. Yes! Dayaben played by Disha Vakani has been missing in action past 6-7 years and the audience is keenly waiting for her to return to the show. Looks like now the time has come. Dayaben is a beloved character on the popular Indian television show Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. She is known for her unique way of speaking and her infectious laughter.