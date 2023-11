Reliance Industries chairperson Mukesh Ambani, Reliance Foundation chairperson Nita Ambani and their daughter Isha Ambani arrived at the grand ...

Reliance Industries chairperson Mukesh Ambani, Reliance Foundation chairperson Nita Ambani and their daughter Isha Ambani arrived at the grand launch of Jio World Plaza in Mumbai on October 31. Bollywood celebrities including Deepika Padukone, Malaika Arora, Katrina Kaif and others also arrived for the event. Actor Deepika Padukone raised the glam quotient with her off-shoulder grey dress which she paired with black long boots. As per a press release by Reliance Jio, located in the BKC Jio World Plaza opened its doors to the public on Nov 1. Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt, and several other stunning Bollywood divas set the ramp on fire at the highly anticipated Jio World Plaza launch event. Dressed in glamorous outfits, they captivated the audience with their impeccable style and grace. The star-studded event showcased the latest fashion trends and left everyone in awe. Deepika's mesmerizing presence, Alia's infectious energy, and the sheer talent of these leading ladies made the event truly unforgettable. It was a night filled with glitz, glamour, and unforgettable moments, solidifying their status as true icons of the Indian film industry.