The recent airport sighting of Deepika Padukone and Jason Derulo has gone viral on social media, with netizens reacting to their failure to recognize each other. Meanwhile, Urvashi Rautela's outfit choice during a recent sighting has received criticism. Watch Entertainment Videos.

Deepika Padukone and Jason Derulo Fail to Recognize: The recent airport sighting of Deepika Padukone and Jason Derulo has gone viral on social media, with many netizens reacting to the fact that the two celebrities failed to recognize each other. Celebrity photographer Viral Bhayani shared the video of the two at the departure gate, and while some criticized the lack of introduction, others found humor in the situation. Meanwhile, Urvashi Rautela was spotted with Derulo in Mumbai the night before, and her outfit choice received criticism from some netizens who felt that the clothes were ill-fitting and lacked fashion sense. Despite the online commentary, these sightings of celebrities in public continue to generate buzz on social media. As celebrity culture remains a prominent aspect of modern society, it is important to remember to approach these public figures with respect and kindness and to recognize that they are individuals with their own unique experiences and perspectives. Watch Entertainment Videos.