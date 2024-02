There have been some rumors circulating about Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh expecting their first child. These rumors were fueled by Deepika's recent airport look, where she was spotted wearing baggy clothes.

There have been some rumors circulating about Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh expecting their first child. These rumors were fueled by Deepika's recent airport look, where she was spotted wearing baggy clothes. Deepika and Ranveer are both highly accomplished actors in the Indian film industry. Deepika Padukone has mesmerized audiences with her incredible performances in movies like "Padmaavat," "Piku," and "Chennai Express." She is not only a talented actress but also a fashion icon and a strong advocate for mental health awareness. On the other hand, Ranveer Singh is known for his energetic and versatile performances in films like "Gully Boy," "Bajirao Mastani," and "Simmba." He is known for his unique style and infectious energy both on and off-screen. Together, Deepika and Ranveer make a power couple, and their fans are always excited to see them together, whether it's on the big screen or in real life.