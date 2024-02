Bollywood's power couple Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone snapped at the airport in a casual attire.

It is impossible to talk about the power couple of Bollywood and not mention the names of Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh. Bollywood actors Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone are continuously in the headlines since their marriage. Both of them never shy away from showing their love even in public places. Recently both of them were spotted at the airport. Both were looking very good in casual look. Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone were seen coming out of the airport holding each other's hands. Both often remain in the headlines due to their personal and professional lives. Both are very much liked by the fans. And people remain curious about their smallest updates. Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone have been seen together in many movies. The year 2023 has proved to be very good for Deepika Padukone and many of her movies have also become superhits. For more information please watch the video.