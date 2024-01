Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh's heartwarming moment at the airport has captured the hearts of netizens, who are calling them ...

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh's heartwarming moment at the airport has captured the hearts of netizens, who are calling them the "sweetest" couple in Bollywood. The power couple, known for their incredible chemistry both on and off-screen, never fails to leave a lasting impression with their gestures of love and affection. In this heartwarming incident, Deepika and Ranveer were spotted at the airport, exuding warmth and love towards each other. As they walked hand in hand, their smiles radiated joy, and their eyes sparkled with happiness. The paparazzi couldn't resist capturing this beautiful moment, and the photos quickly made their way onto social media. Netizens were quick to shower the couple with love and praise. They flooded social media with comments about their undeniable chemistry and the genuine love they share. Many called them the "sweetest" couple in the industry, applauding their commitment to each other and their ability to spread love wherever they go. Watch the video to know more.