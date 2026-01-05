Deepika Padukone Birthday: Know how much fee the 'King' actress charges?

Deepika Padukone's Bollywood fee has been revealed, showcasing her growth from her debut film Om Shanti Om to her upcoming film King. Watch the video to know more.

It has been revealed how much Deepika Padukone charges Bollywood now, and it shows how much she has grown from Om Shanti Om to King. The actress takes between ₹15-30 crores for each film. Her net worth is around ₹500 crores estimated. With more than a decade’s career span, Deepika is one of Bollywood’s highest-paid actresses. She has appeared in several hit movies featured top actors such as Shah Rukh Khan, and Ranveer Singh. Deepika Padukone has turned 40. Despite being a star for a long time, she still rules Bollywood. She has some great projects ahead.