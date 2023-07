Deepika Padukone, the lead actress of Project K, made heads turn with her stunning purple ensemble as she arrived at the Mumbai airport. Her trip takes place just one week before Project K makes history by being the first Indian movie to premiere at the SDCC.

Deepika Padukone, the lead actress of Project K, made heads turn with her stunning purple ensemble as she arrived at the Mumbai airport. The Bollywood diva effortlessly showcased her fashion sense and impeccable style, captivating the attention of onlookers and the paparazzi.As Deepika Padukone prepared to embark on a journey to San Diego Comic-Con for the highly anticipated premiere of Project K, she was seen flashing a radiant smile that reflected her excitement. In the video, Deepika could be seen exiting her vehicle and making her way to the terminal gate. She wore a purple T-shirt with a corduroy jacket and matching trousers. She additionally sported boots, dark sunglasses, and a black bag. Deepika grinned at the airport photographers as she made her way to the gate. She briefly posed for the camera before entering the terminal, grinned, and then proceeded inside. Her trip takes place just one week before Project K makes history by being the first Indian movie to premiere at the SDCC.