Super Hit Movies Rejected by Superstars: The Bollywood industry delivers a lot of new films every year, and a lot of changes also occur before they hit the screens. Many big Bollywood movies are offered to big Bollywood stars; before Alia Bhatt, Gangubai Kathiawadi was offered to Deepika Padukone but she rejected it for some reason, Ram Leela was offered to Kareena Kapoor Khan but she walked out of the film, and Ranbir Kapoor also rejected the film Dil Dhadakne Do. In this video, we are telling you about the super hit movie that was rejected by the superstars of Bollywood. Watch the full video to learn more about it.