View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

looked ravishing in this red cut out dress as she stepped out for Gehraiyaan promotions. She is upping her oomph game one at a time and we are loving it. However, the netizens were not very IMPRESSED with Deepika flaunting her curves and rather trolled her for the same. There have been comments that have questioned her dressing choice, to comparing her with Urfi Javed. And asked why is she getting inspired by Urfi Javed. Gehraiyaan trailer was dropped on the internet a few days ago and it created a huge sensation. Deepika Padukone and Siddhant Chaturvedi's chemistry left the fans stunned and how! Also Read - Gehraiyaan actress Ananya Panday trolled for her ‘tiny’ blouse; ‘Behen kuch kapde pehen leti,’ say fans – watch

Also Read - Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh and more Bollywood stars that set the box office on FIRE with these 30 superhit love triangles