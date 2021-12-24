videos

Watch Next

Videos

83 Public Review: Check out the public reaction of this much awaited movie starring Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone

Videos

Year Ender 2021: From Anupamaa to Imlie, Highest TRP TV shows of 2021, Watch now

Videos

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone groove to Hardy Sandhu's Bijlee Bijlee at 83 premiere night: Watch Videos

Videos

Special screening of '83': Special bonding between Ranveer Singh & Kapil Dev at the Red Carpet | Watch Video

Deepika Padukone looks ravishing in a velvet gown at film 83 screening, Style like Deepika Padukone, 5 best looks: Watch now

In today's video, we are going to tell you some party looks of Deepika Padukone which you can try. Recently Deepika Padukone snapped at 83 movie's screening and she was looking ravishing in a velvet gown.

Satakshi Singh   |    December 24, 2021 10:00 AM IST

Deepika Padukone's Party Looks: New Year is around the corner and we know how much you all love to style like your favorite celebrities. So in today's video, we are going to tell you some party looks of Deepika Padukone which you can try. Recently Deepika Padukone snapped at 83 movie's screening and she was looking ravishing in a velvet gown. Watch the video to know her party looks.

Latest videos

Entertainment Videos see all

Trailers & Promos see all

Reviews see all

Interviews see all

Songs see all