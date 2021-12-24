Deepika Padukone looks ravishing in a velvet gown at film 83 screening, Style like Deepika Padukone, 5 best looks: Watch now

In today's video, we are going to tell you some party looks of Deepika Padukone which you can try. Recently Deepika Padukone snapped at 83 movie's screening and she was looking ravishing in a velvet gown.

Deepika Padukone's Party Looks: New Year is around the corner and we know how much you all love to style like your favorite celebrities. So in today's video, we are going to tell you some party looks of Deepika Padukone which you can try. Recently Deepika Padukone snapped at 83 movie's screening and she was looking ravishing in a velvet gown. Watch the video to know her party looks.