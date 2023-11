Deepika Padukone is turning heads with her impeccable winter style as she recently stepped out in a classy look at ...

Deepika Padukone is turning heads with her impeccable winter style as she recently stepped out in a classy look at the airport. The Bollywood diva effortlessly showcased her fashion prowess, proving why she remains a trendsetter in the industry. Dressed in winter essentials, Deepika exuded elegance with a touch of sophistication. As always, Deepika's makeup was flawlessly executed, emphasizing her natural beauty. Subtle earthy tones and a nude lip perfectly complemented her overall look, enhancing her radiant complexion. With this airport appearance, Deepika Padukone has once again set the bar high for winter fashion. Her effortlessly chic and sophisticated ensemble is sure to inspire fashion enthusiasts to embrace the season in style. One of the most celebrated actresses in Bollywood today, Deepika Padukone, started her acting career in the Kannada film industry. Her debut film "Aishwarya" (2006) marked the beginning of her cinematic journey. After gaining recognition in South Indian cinema, she made her Bollywood debut with the blockbuster hit "Om Shanti Om" (2007) opposite Shah Rukh Khan. Her talent and charisma quickly catapulted her to stardom, making her one of the leading actresses in the country.