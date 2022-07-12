Deepika Padukone shares an UNSEEN glimpse of her adventures days with hubby Ranveer singh [watch video]

Bollywood Diva Deepika Padukone has shared a beautiful glimpse of her vacation on Instagram in which she is seen enjoying herself with hubby Ranveer Singh. Watch the video to learn more.

Deepika Padukone : Bollywood's power couple Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone are always seen in the headlines due to their personal and professional life. Ranveer Singh has recently celebrated his birthday and now his wife Deepika Padukone has uploaded some pictures of herself and Ranveer Singh enjoying some vacations on her social media. Ranveer and Deepika are also seen cycling in the video. Let us tell you that recently Ranveer Singh was seen making some big revelations in Karan Johar's show Koffee with Karan. Check out the video for more information.