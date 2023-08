Can you believe that a number of Bollywood celebs are not Indian nationals? From Deepika Padukone to Alia Bhatt and other Bollywood actors who are not Indian nationals.

Here are a few famous bollywood celebs who have achieved success in the bollywood industry while not being Indian citizens or holding dual citizenship. Despite not having Indian passports, these B-town celebrities have won the hearts of Indians throughout the years. Alia Bhatt, a British citizen, is a famous actor in Bollywood. Since her mother Soni Razdan is of British descent, she was granted citizenship. As a result of her mother Suzanne Turquotte's British ancestry, Katrina Kaif was born in Hong Kong and currently possesses a British passport. In Toronto, Canada, Nora Fatehi was born to Moroccan parents. She has a Canadian passport and is a Canadian citizen. Nargis Fakhri has American citizenship because she was born in New York City. Imran Khan, a Bollywood actor who was last seen in Katti Batti, is a US citizen from his birthplace of Wisconsin. Many other bollywood celebs are there who do not hold Indian citizenship. To know more about this watch the video.