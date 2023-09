Deepika Padukone, Anushka Sharma, and many more actresses begin their Bollywood journey with King Khan. Watch the video to know the full list.

Deepika Padukone, Anushka Sharma, and a plethora of talented actresses kick-started their Bollywood careers alongside the iconic Shah Rukh Khan. From Deepika's mesmerizing debut in "Om Shanti Om" to Anushka's captivating performance in "Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi," these leading ladies have left an indelible mark in the industry. Many other talented actresses have had the privilege of sharing the screen with the King Khan, including Preity Zinta in "Dil Se," and Kajol in numerous unforgettable films like "Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge" and "Kuch Kuch Hota Hai." The list goes on, showcasing the magic created when these talented actresses collaborate with the King of Bollywood. To discover the full list of actresses who began their Bollywood journey with Shah Rukh Khan, make sure to watch the exciting video that reveals all the amazing talents that have graced the silver screen alongside the King Khan himself.