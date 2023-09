Salman Khan, Ranbir Kapoor and other A-list actors went beyond money and did roles for free. Watch the video to know the complete list.

Deepika Padukone and Katrina Kaif have both shown their dedication to their craft in different ways. Deepika Padukone, known for her versatility and powerful performances, took on the film "Jawan" without charging a fee. This decision showcased her commitment to the project and her belief in its potential. On the other hand, Katrina Kaif's iconic dance number "Chikni Chameli" from the film "Agneepath" became a sensation, and she reportedly did the song without charging any money. This gesture by Katrina demonstrated her passion for her work and her willingness to contribute to the success of the film in a unique way. These instances highlight the dedication and love that these Bollywood divas have for their craft. Deepika Padukone's decision to work on "Jawan" without a fee shows her belief in the project's importance and ofcoure she did it for King Khan, while Katrina Kaif's decision to do "Chikni Chameli" for free showcases her commitment to delivering exceptional performances and entertaining the audience. It is inspiring to see these talented actresses go beyond monetary gains and prioritize their artistic expression and the success of the films they are a part of. Their contributions have undoubtedly left a lasting impact on the audience and the industry as a whole.