Here are more cute nicknames given by fans to their favorite celebrity couples in Bollywood

In a heartwarming gesture of affection, fans often bestow adorable and catchy nicknames upon their favorite celebrity couples in Bollywood. From the sizzling chemistry of Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh to the endearing romance of Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma, here are some of the cute nicknames given by fans to their beloved celebrity pairs.Deepveer - Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh: This power couple is often referred to as "Deepveer" by their fans. Their undeniable chemistry both on-screen and off-screen has won hearts worldwide, making them one of Bollywood's most loved pairs. Virushka - Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma: Cricket superstar Virat Kohli and Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma are fondly called "Virushka" by their adoring fans. Their fairytale love story and the way they support each other in their respective professions have made them an endearing couple.These nicknames are just a testament to the immense love and admiration that fans shower upon their favorite celebrity pairs. Their endearing gestures and adorable monikers are a reflection of the strong emotional connections that fans feel with these Bollywood stars. Many other bollywood couples have also got their nicknames.To know more about it watch the video.