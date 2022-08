Shefali Shah is all set for Netflix's upcoming web series. Last night, Netflix hosted a screening for Delhi Crime 2. All the stars were present at the promotional event. Let's watch the video to learn more.

Delhi Crime Season 2: Shefali Shah is all set for Netflix's upcoming web series. Delhi Crime Season 1 was a successful series. Fans were waiting for the second season. Delhi Crime is a much-anticipated web series. Since the trailer was released, fans have been waiting for the series. Last night, Netflix hosted a screening for Delhi Crime 2. All the stars were present at the promotional event. Vidya Balan also attended the event, and she looked beautiful as usual. Vidya wore a green multi-colored dress. She came with her husband, Indian film producer Siddharth Roy Kapur. Shefali Shah also looks amazing in a blue dress. Let's watch the video to know more about the promotional looks and the star cast of Delhi Crime season 2.