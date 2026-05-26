Desi Bling Review: Viral moments from Karan Kundrra-Tejasswi Prakash's show

Desi Bling may look like a glamorous reality show filled with luxury cars, designer outfits, and Dubai's elite lifestyle, but for many viewers, the real focus became the uncomfortable relationship dynamics hidden behind all the wealth. Watch the video to know how.

Netflix's new show Desi Bling starring Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra, is a posh reality drama set in the glitzy world of Dubai, and reveals the lavish lifestyles of rich South Asian families. While the series is known for flaunting designer fashion, top-shelf parties and high-end living, it has also garnered attention for its portrayals of complex relationships, gender roles and emotional power dynamics. Out of all the drama, many viewers appreciated Rizwan and his family to bring calm, class and emotional maturity sans the theatrics. To many audiences, they signified real class far more than ostentatious wealth ever could.