Television actresses who got married in 2022: Many television actors and actresses got married this year, in 2022. Recently, Saath Nibhaana Saathiya TV actress Devoleena Bhattacharjee shared some beautiful wedding pictures along with her husband on Instagram. She was looking extremely gorgeous in a red sheer saree along with statement jewelry. This year, stunning Brahmastra actress Mouni Roy also got married to Suraj Nambiar. Wedding pictures are going viral on social media, and one cannot ignore the beauty that their pictures from the wedding behold. In this video, we'll find out which TV actresses married in 2022. Watch Video.