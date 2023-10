Sanjana Sanghi, Dia Mirza, and the entire cast of the film "Dhak Dhak" are leaving no stone unturned when it ...

Sanjana Sanghi, Dia Mirza, and the entire cast of the film "Dhak Dhak" are leaving no stone unturned when it comes to promoting their film in style. From dazzling red carpet appearances to captivating interviews, they are making heads turn with their fashion choices and charm. Sanjana Sanghi, the lead actress, is stealing hearts with her graceful presence, while Dia Mirza adds her own touch of elegance to every event. Watch the video to know more.