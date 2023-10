The Dhak Dhak screening was an absolutely glamorous event that took place recently. Bollywood divas like Dia Mirza and Sanjana ...

The Dhak Dhak screening was an absolutely glamorous event that took place recently. Bollywood divas like Dia Mirza and Sanjana Sanghi graced the occasion with their presence, stealing the show with their impeccable style and elegance. They were the epitome of grace as they walked the red carpet, donning stunning outfits that left everyone in awe. The atmosphere was electric, with the air buzzing with excitement and anticipation. The venue was adorned with beautiful decorations, creating a mesmerizing ambiance. The screening itself was a star-studded affair, attended by various celebrities and industry insiders. As the lights dimmed and the film began, there was a collective hush followed by bursts of laughter and applause throughout the screening.