Who does not know Bollywood actor Dharmendra? The actor has given many hit films to the industry and even today people are impressed by his acting. The actor is celebrating his 88th birthday today and to make this special occasion even more special, the actor was seen cutting a cake with his son Sunny Deol in front of the paps and expressing happiness. Many pictures of Dharmendra ji and quotes for him were seen in the cake. Fans had gathered outside the actor's house to wish him. Not only this, many big actors of the industry have also wished the actor. For more information please watch the video.