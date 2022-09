Darshan Kumaar and Anupam Kher starrer The Kashmir Files was expected to make it to the Oscars 2023. But, that didn't happen. Here's what the Dhokha Round D Corner actor has to say about it.

Darshan Kumaar starrer Round D Corner has been released today. The actor is getting rave reviews for her performance in it. Earlier, this year, Darshan was seen in The Kashmir Files which became a blockbuster at the box office. It was expected that either The Kashmir Files or RRR will be India’s official entry to the Oscars 2023, but the Gujarati film Chhello Show was selected. Recently, in an interview, Darshan opened up about The Kashmir Files not making it to the Oscars. Watch the video to know more…