'Dhurandhar 2 The Revenge' teaser: Is Salman Khan part of Aditya Dhar's movie?

Social media went into a frenzy after images claiming to show Salman Khan as "Bade Sahab" in Dhurandhar 2 went viral. Watch the video to know the buzz.

Photos claiming Salman Khan as “Bade Sahab” in Dhurandhar 2 are surfacing on social media. Many like these alleged photos of the actor and they are going viral. Shared late Monday night, the pictures and videos went viral and had fans in a tizzy speculating whether Khan has a role in the much-awaited sequel. Although there are reports, the makers of the film have not confirmed this yet. The character called Bade Sahab is believed to be a don in the underworld and online talks indicate that he might be inspired by Dawood Ibrahim. In the viral pictures, Salman Khan stands authoritatively on a balcony, flanked by Arjun Rampal as Major Iqbal and Sanjay Dutt SP Aslam. Despite this, fact-checking shows that they are AI-generated images. The analysis of the content and subsequent verification of the sources show that the visuals are possibly AI-generated and not the official stills from Dhurandhar 2. The detailing of AI-generated content can be so real that one might find it hard to differentiate between reality and fiction.