ENG हिन्दी
Google News   Follow Us
  • Home
  • Videos
  • Dhurandhar Exclusive: Shahzad Ali on the making of Ishq Jalakar-Karvaan, Ranveer Singh and more [Interview]

Dhurandhar Exclusive: Shahzad Ali on the making of Ishq Jalakar-Karvaan, Ranveer Singh and more [Interview]

Singer Shahzad Ali opens up about the making of "Ishq Jalakar-Karvaan" from the movie Dhurandhar. Watch the exclusive chat to know more about the super-hit sound track.

By: Video Desk  |  Published: December 20, 2025 1:30 PM IST

Shahzad Ali in an exclusive conversation to talk about the making of film Dhurandhar’s captivating soundtrack Ishq Jalakar-Karvaan. With the song doing so well, Shahzad explains the story behind its making. The collaboration with music composer Shashwat Sachdev made the film a success, bringing together the perfect blend of talent and creativity. Shahzad reveals that he has worked extra hard on “Ishq Jalakar-Karvaan” to make sure that the audience connects with the song. His hard work paid off and the song became a hit on the charts. The song is sung with love and devotion by the musician to show his passion. In addition, Shahzad tells me that he is a huge fan of the film Dhurandhar. In fact, he mentions to me that he watched the movie Dhurandhar not once but twice!

Tags aditya dhar Bollywood Life Dhurandhar Exclusive Ranveer Singh Shahzad Ali

LATEST VIDEOS

View all

TRENDING NOW