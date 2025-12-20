Dhurandhar Exclusive: Shahzad Ali on the making of Ishq Jalakar-Karvaan, Ranveer Singh and more [Interview]

Singer Shahzad Ali opens up about the making of "Ishq Jalakar-Karvaan" from the movie Dhurandhar. Watch the exclusive chat to know more about the super-hit sound track.

Shahzad Ali in an exclusive conversation to talk about the making of film Dhurandhar’s captivating soundtrack Ishq Jalakar-Karvaan. With the song doing so well, Shahzad explains the story behind its making. The collaboration with music composer Shashwat Sachdev made the film a success, bringing together the perfect blend of talent and creativity. Shahzad reveals that he has worked extra hard on “Ishq Jalakar-Karvaan” to make sure that the audience connects with the song. His hard work paid off and the song became a hit on the charts. The song is sung with love and devotion by the musician to show his passion. In addition, Shahzad tells me that he is a huge fan of the film Dhurandhar. In fact, he mentions to me that he watched the movie Dhurandhar not once but twice!