Dhurandhar singer Jasmine Sandlas to make acting debut soon? [Exclusive]

Watch the video to dive deeper into Dhurandhar singer Jasmine Sandlas' inspiring journey as an artist, her first job, and other fascinating facts about her life and career.

In an exclusive conversation with Bollywoodlife, Dhurandhar singer Jasmine Sandlas reveals her first job, struggles and experience of working with the top artists. She tells stories about her creative process, her inspirations, and what drives her passion for music. As a singer of ‘Dhurandhar’, Jasmine has exhibited quite a range, and now fans are really looking forward to her next. Learn all about her story and music and what the future holds for her. Jasmine’s story is a perfect example of how hard work, dedication and passion can change a person’s circumstances and realm. Do not miss the chance to get inspired by Jasmine Sandlas!