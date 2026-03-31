Dhurandhar: The Revenge - Danish Iqbal on how he landed the role of Bade Sahab in Aditya Dhar's movie?

In an interview, Danish Iqbal shares how he secured the role of Bade Sahab in Dhurandhar 2. Watch the exclusive interview to know more.

Danish Iqbal has a lot to share about his experiences in landing the role of Bade Sahab in Dhurandhar: The Revenge under the direction of Aditya Dhar. Iqbal explained that he spent a considerable amount of time preparing for the role and developing his understanding of Bade Sahab’s multiple dimensions in order to portray him as both an imposing, influential figure and an individual of depth and subtlety. Watch the exclusive interview to know more.